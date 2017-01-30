Up to 700,000 households to benefit from Universal Credit Reforms

Local MSP Graeme Dey has welcomed the detail of a response to a parliamentary question that he lodged, revealing that between 650,000 and 700,000 households are expected to benefit from Universal Credit reforms introduced by the Scottish Government.

With new social security powers devolved to Holyrood, Universal Credit payments in Scotland will become more frequent and flexible.

Tenants will have the choice of payments being made directly to landlords, while applicants will be given the option of twice-monthly payments instead of the DWP’s current monthly payment system.

In the answer to the parliamentary question, Social Security Minister Jeane Freeman confirmed that the Scottish Government expects between 650,000 and 700,000 households to benefit from these flexibilities by the end of the Universal Credit roll out in 2022.

Commenting, the SNP MSP for Angus South, Graeme Dey said: “While the majority of social security powers remain reserved to Westminster, we’re determined to use the powers we have to make the system fairer where we can.

“These reforms will provide the flexibility that claimants have told us they needed, and in doing so it will help hundreds of thousands of families to manage their household budgets.

“And with our welfare powers we’ll scrap sanctions from employability programmes – putting dignity, fairness and respect at the heart of our social security system.”