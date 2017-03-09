Public meeting on City Hall progress

A public meeting is to be held in Brechin this weekend to bring locals up-to-date on the community-run City Hall.

The hall has been run by a community group since last year, following a public meeting about a voluntary group taking over its ownership and management.

Since that meeting last May, the hall has gone from strength to strength and the public meeting on Saturday, March 11, is being held to bring local people right up to date with all that’s happened.

The voluntary group - known as Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHUG) - is in the process of gaining charitable status and has constituted a two-tier management structure of an executive committee and a forum representing a wide range of current user groups.

A new hire fee structure has been established which aims to meet the needs of local users whilst also aiming to raise funds to invest in the future of this community asset.

Kenny Christie, chair of BCHUG, said: “The transition period of Brechin’s City Hall from Angus Council has been a smooth process and we can’t thank them enough for their support.

“We’ve achieved a significant amount since we took over the stewardship of the hall last year and we’re now ready to share all that with the local people.

“The support from the public has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to continuing to see our local City Hall flourish in the coming years.”

Saturday’s meeting will take place in the City Hall at 2pm.

Brechin Community Cinema will be showing a film for children in the lesser hall for the duration of the meeting. The film is free so parents are encouraged to take children along. The Attic will also be running a tuckshop before the film starts.