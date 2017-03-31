Riding the ‘Highland Road’ to success

We all like to name drop now and again, but one Gazette Country band has really taken the biscuit after their debut featured not one, but 21 celebrity cameos!

Craig Weir & The Cabalistic Cavalry’s debut single, folksy tour-de-force ‘Highland Road,’ features the voice talents of a host of big names, including a number from close to home such as actor Alan Cumming, presenter Lorraine Kelly, and The View’s frontman Kyle Falconer.

It has proved not to be just a gimmick however as the track has received glowing reviews the world over, much to the delight of the band.

Craig told the Gazette: “The feedback has been unbelievable and has surpassed what any of us would have thought.

“It was a piece we were very proud of and hoped that it would do well, especially given the people who had contributed to it, but we could not have predicted its success.”

