Scallop stocks around Scotland to be protected

Scallop stocks around Scotland are to be protected through new conservation measures which are due to come into effect on June 1.

The changes will increase the minimum landings size of scallops from 100mm to 105mm which will help protect the breeding stock and is expected to lead to an increase in yield and egg production.

Restrictions will also be placed on the number of dredges scallop vessels can tow in inshore waters, while some vessels will now use digital cameras and sensor monitoring equipment to record the location, speed and winch activity – a first for the scallop fleet.

Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “The scallop sector is very important to many of our local communities and these management measures coming into force will help secure the long-term sustainability of the stock.

“Scottish vessels landed £33 million of king scallops in 2015 and helped to sustain jobs in some of our most rural communities, both directly on fishing vessels and related industries like processing.

“We are committed to protecting this important sector and have taken time to develop an approach that takes into account the variations in size in the fleet. Those vessels that host electronic monitoring equipment will give us accurate and up-to-date information that can help us improve future management.”