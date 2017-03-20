Scots urged to host their own ‘Garden Gathering’

With the clocks springing forward this Sunday, March 26, The Voice winner Stevie McCrorie joins Parkinson’s UK in urging people to get ready for sunnier days and bring the fun, festival vibe to their gardens.

Garden Gathering, a new fundraising activity, encourages people to host mini-festivals, get-togethers with family and friends in their own gardens or favourite outdoor spaces or even inside if there is bad weather.

Stevie combines performing and songwriting with his day job as a firefighter and knows all too well the impact Parkinson’s can have on families.

Stevie said: “My Dad, Mike, has been living with Parkinson’s for seven years and I have nothing but love and admiration of his resilience and determination not to let the condition hold him back. It’s clearly been tough at times but he just keeps on going.

“It would be fantastic if we could make the breakthrough and get more effective treatments or a cure. I’m already making plans for my own garden gathering so why not sign up and get yours sorted too. I know just how much your help will mean for my Dad and the 10,000 others like him in Scotland.”

Jan Mattison, Parkinson’s UK Regional Fundraiser – West Scotland, said: “Garden Gathering is the perfect opportunity to have fun and bring together friends and family, while raising money to help Parkinson’s UK support people affected by Parkinson’s across Scotland by helping to fund work to find better treatments and ultimately, a cure.

“With the clocks changing soon it’s time to look forward to planning spring and summer activities. Organising your own mini-festival means you can be as creative as you like. We’re looking forward to seeing what Garden Gatherings people come up with, and hope that everyone gets behind us to make our first year a huge success.”

Garden Gatherers can order a fundraising pack full of tips for organising events, including festival wristbands, a teepee donation box, and a festival themed fundraising game.

For more information on hosting your own Garden Gathering for Parkinson’s UK and to request a fundraising pack, contact the Garden Gathering team at scotlandfundraising@parkinsons.org.uk or visit https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/garden-gathering