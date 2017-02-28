Search for Ralph enters fourth day

Police Scotland’s Dive and Marine Unit were today (Tuesday) assisting in the search for 18-year-old Ralph Smith.

The unit joined specialist teams as they continue to search for Ralph, who was last seen at Arbroath Cliffs on Saturday afternoon (February 25).

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: “Yesterday, Police Scotland Air Support Unit and specialist Police Scotland Search Teams carried out further air and land searches for Ralph along the Arbroath coastline.

“Today, our Dive and Marine Unit have been carrying out coastal cliff searches between Auchmithie and Arbroath. We are in regular contact with Ralph’s family during this difficult time and further searches are planned for tomorrow.

“Ralph is described as being five feet, 10 inches tall to six feet tall, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and red trainers when he fell at Arbroath Cliffs on Saturday.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please contact 101 or speak to any police officer.”