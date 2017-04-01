Slideshow: 45 Commando exercise Freedom of Angus

A parade of around 350 personnel from 45 Commando Group exercised their Freedom of Angus and marched through the streets of Arbroath on Wednesday morning.

45 Commando were granted the Freedom of Angus in 2003 by the Lord Lieutenant in recognition of the long service and close association the Unit has enjoyed with the area.

Royal Marines, Royal Navy and Army Commandos from 45 Commando Group exercised their Freedom of Angus. Picture by Will Haigh

The last time the unit exercised its right was back in 2009 on their return from operations in Afghanistan and this week’s parade coincides with the Unit’s celebration marking 45 years of being based in Arbroath.