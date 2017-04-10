STV announces launch date for STV2

STV has announced that new channel, STV2, will launch at 5pm on Monday, April 24, to viewers across Scotland.

STV2 will reflect what is happening across Scotland with a distinct and exciting schedule, featuring live events, news and new programming including soap, drama and movies.

On Monday, April 24, STV’s existing city TV channels for Glasgow and Edinburgh will be rebranded and combined with three new licences for Aberdeen, Ayr and Dundee under one distinct brand, STV2.

The channel will broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Freeview channel 8, Sky channel 117, Virgin channel 159 and will be streamed online via the STV Player.

STV2 is the first channel of its kind committed to delivering choice for consumers in Scotland with a unique blend of content and an enhanced news service.

The launch will mark the start of STV’s landmark new service for Scotland, STV News Tonight. Presented by Halla Mohieddeen, the new programme will air weeknights at 1900 on STV2. STV News Tonight offers a comprehensive service of Scottish, UK and international news from a Scottish perspective.

The STV2 schedule will also include hourly news bulletins and three dedicated half hour news programmes at 1pm, 6pm and 10pm.

Bobby Hain, director of channels at STV, said: “STV2 is the first commercial TV channel with a distinct schedule for Scotland and we’re excited to confirm the channel will launch on Monday, April 24.

“STV2 has Scotland at its core with an entertaining mix of local, Scottish and international content. Our flagship news programme, STV News Tonight, will air every weeknight as part of a diverse schedule including a daily live magazine show, programming showcasing key cultural events and local sport plus top quality drama and entertainment.”

STV2 will reach approximately 85% of viewers in STV’s transmission area. In addition to Freeview, access will be available online and via Sky and Virgin. The service will also be available online via the STV Player.

STV2 will be delivered in partnership with further education colleges and universities from across the country, including Glasgow Caledonian University in Glasgow and Edinburgh Napier University in Edinburgh, Robert Gordon University and North East Scotland College in Aberdeen, the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) in Ayr, and Abertay University and Dundee and Angus College in Dundee. The team will work with students on a range of offerings, including placements, internships, training and guest lecturing.