Angus South MSP urges motorists to take care

Angus South MSP, Graeme Dey, is advising motorist in the area to keep weather conditions in mind, as snow warnings come in to force.

The Met Office has issued several Yellow (Be Aware) warnings for snow and strong winds from Wednesday through to Friday. Preparations for the wintry weather are underway and the Scottish Government’s Resilience Team has coordinated a response.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney and Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf, covered planning for all major modes of transport and the utilities at the Government’s meeting. The flood risk for Scotland remains low for the next few days.

Mr Dey said: “We will be seeing cold and windy conditions over the next few days and I would recommend that people in the area keep the weather conditions in mind when they are making their travel plans and leave plenty of time.

“The Scottish Government is making as much information available as possible to allow the public to make informed decisions, and has met with relevant stakeholders to ensure that all of the necessary planning has been done to mitigate the impact of the snow and gale force winds.

“The conditions will lead to some difficult driving conditions and strong winds may lead to road bridge restrictions on Wednesday, especially for high-sided vehicles. When combined with the sleet and snow showers there is also a risk of snow drifts on higher routes on Thursday and Friday.

“Traffic Scotland has a webpage that will link to all of the relevant websites for updates on ferries, rail and air travel. Take care.”