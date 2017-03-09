Appeal after road traffic collision

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A90 southbound on March 7.

A Scania Artic lorry was involved in a collision with a silver Corsa.

The incident took place at around 5pm between the Balnabreich and Menmuir junctions.

Please contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to a local officer if you witnessed the collision or have any information that would assist with the enquiry.