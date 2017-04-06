Brechin Bridge closed following second incident

Brechin Bridge has been closed following a second incident, which has caused has caused further damage to the A listed structure.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We have been required to close Brechin Bridge after it was further damaged as a result of a road traffic incident late last night.

A second incident on the bridge has caused further damage

“Police Scotland alerted us to the incident at 11.30pm.

“Diversions are being put in place from Kinnell crossroads (A933) via the A934 to Montrose and back along the A935.

“A bridge engineer will be attending today to fully assess the damage and the repair works that are required. The parapet of the bridge was previously damaged by a vehicle in February.”

A Police spokesperson added: “Police Scotland attended at Brechin Bridge, East Mill Road following a report of a road traffic collision at about 11.20pm on Wednesday, April 5. The male driver of the car has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”