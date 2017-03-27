Drainage work at A90 Finavon

Work has begun on the A90 southbound at Finavon to improve drainage, with a lane closure in place during the duration of the works.

The work, which started on Saturday, will last for nine days. The lane closure has been in place to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the essential works.

The works will help to alleviate any localised issues during periods of heavy rain.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will address drainage issues on this section of the road which will help improve the general condition and safety of the route for road users.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”