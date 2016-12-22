Elderly man dies after road traffic collision near Brechin

An elderly man has died following a road traffic collision near Brechin.

Police officers were called to the B966 near Brechin after reports of a collision involving one car at 11.50am today (Thursday, December 22).

A Tayside Division spokesperson said: “Sadly an elderly man died and next of kin have been informed.”

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Tayside Division on 101.