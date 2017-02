Police Scotland has named the man who sadly died following a road traffic collision on the A90 yesterday.

He has been named as 25-year-old Christopher Gallacher from Dundee.

The incident yesterday (Wednesday, February 1) involved a Vauxhall Astra car and a Scania lorry on the A90 near Gallowfauld, Tealing, Angus.

As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.