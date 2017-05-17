MW Nicoll to withdraw commercial service on service 30 route

Low patronage on bus services between Brechin and Montrose has led to a local operator withdrawing their commercial service on weekdays.

The move will cut the service from two buses per hour, to one.

The firm confirmed: “As of May 27 the service 30 from 9 am to 4.30 pm (commercial services) will no longer operate by MW Nicoll.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We were advised recently that MW Nicoll Hirers (Laurencekirk) Ltd intended to withdraw their commercial service 30 journeys through the main part of the day. Currently two buses per hour operate through the main part of the day. Unfortunately, due to low patronage, MW Nicoll have stated journeys are now unviable. The proposals will reduce this to an hourly service and affect Mondays to Fridays.”

Angus North and Mearns MSP, Mairi Evans, said she was “extremely disappointed” with decision, adding: “I will be writing as a matter of urgency asking for them to reconsider.

“I will also be asking them to outline what consultation they undertook with passengers and those living in Brechin, Montrose and surrounding areas.

“At a time where we are seeing banks and businesses transferring bases, this is another attack on our rural communities.

“Many people who live rurally rely on public transport to commute to other towns. This service also provided a gateway link for Brechiners to the rest of the country through Montrose train station. There is a strong case to be made for retention of this service.”