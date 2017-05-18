No longer a troubled bridge over water in Brechin

Repair work on the parapet of Brechin bridge has been carried out - nearly three months after the first lot of damage was done.

The bridge had been struck by a vehicle on February 19, before a second incident on April 5 caused further damage.

The wall has been repaired

Angus Council were forced to temporarily close the bridge after the second incident, before reducing the width of the road when they erected cement barriers for safety reasons when it reopened a few days later.

However scaffolding appeared at the end of April and work soon began to replace the missing masonry.