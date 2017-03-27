Resurfacing works on A90 at Stracathro

Work to carry out overnight resurfacing improvements on a section of northbound A90 near Stracathro start tonight (Monday, March 27).

The £150,000 investment by Transport Scotland will ensure that the A90 continues to operate safely for years to come.

The improvements will take place over four nights from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night starting tonight.

A convoy system will be in place during the improvements to ensure the safety of the work force and the travelling public. The Stracathro northbound off and on slip will be closed overnight on Tuesday March 28 for one night only while resurfacing work is carried out near the slip roads, and a diversion will be in place instead.

Motorists will be diverted via Glasslaw junction and back onto the A90 southbound to access Stracathro services during this period.

Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists.

“The resurfacing improvements has been scheduled to take place overnight and outwith the weekends to limit the overall impact to motorists, however we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”