Scaffolding goes up on Brechin bridge

Scaffolding has been set up on Brechin bridge, weeks after the historic structure was damaged for a second time.

For eight centuries a bridge has stood over the River South Esk, but in recent months it has taken quite a battering and even forced its temporary closure.

Since February two road traffic collisions have caused significant damage to the stone bridge on the A933 which crosses the South Esk at River Street.

First, on February 19, a vehicle collided with the bridge and knocked down part of the parapet wall and then on April 5, a further road traffic collision caused more damage and forced its temporary closure.

Following the second incident, Angus Council installed temporary concrete barriers, which reduced the width of the road to 3.2m.