TV celeb drops in for a coffee

Celeb-spotters need to be on the lookout after the host of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest popped into an Angus eaterie for a bite.

Television presenter Graham Norton was spotted in Bon Bon in Arbroath yesterday (Monday) as the celebrity spends a couple of days visiting the area.

Sharlene Taylor, chef-manager of Bon Bon, spoke to the Herald about the surprise visit: “We didn’t know he was coming. He just popped his head in.

“He was getting a takeaway coffee while out walking his dog and a staff member let him know that we have a dog friendly area at the front. So he came in with his dog, sat and had a bite to eat. He had a cappuccino and an open-faced egg sandwich.

“There was a bit of a stir! It was my day off and I’m a bit gutted I didn’t get to see him.”

Asked if Graham had let slip any gossip on the Eurovision Song Contest which starts tonight (Tuesday), Sharlene told the Herald: “No, he never said much at all, he was actually quite shy, but very pleasant and a true gentleman.”

The Eurovision Song Contest is this year being held in Kiev, Ukraine, and the first semi-final is tonight, followed by another heat on Thursday and the grand finale on Saturday evening.