Usdaw working with Tesco to rectify payroll issue

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw is working with Tesco to correct an issue around payment of the National Living Wage affecting 140,000 current and former staff.

This was discovered during the implementation of a new payroll system.

Usdaw National Officers Pauline Foulkes and Joanne McGuinness said: “The issue relates to the operation of a number of voluntary benefits, including pensions, childcare vouchers and cycle to work, that the company offers via salary sacrifice schemes. This has resulted in pay after salary sacrifice not reaching the required National Living Wage levels for some staff.

“We continue to work with the company to ensure all staff affected are informed and that their pay is corrected and reimbursed as a matter of urgency. For the majority of staff this is likely to be up to £40.

“Our priority now is to agree measures with Tesco to ensure this doesn’t happen again. In the meantime we a providing our members with the support and advice they require.”