Venues advise against taking large bags to concerts

Management at Caird Hall, Whitehall Theatre and Gardyne Theatre are advising customers not take any large bags or backpacks when attending concerts and shows.

A joint statement issued on behalf of management at the three venues follows the terror attack in Manchester on Monday in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the foyer of the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

It reads: “Following the recent tragic events of Manchester, the management of the Caird Hall, Whitehall Theatre and Gardyne Theatre want to reassure customers that all shows will be going ahead.

“They advise customers not to bring any large bags, shoppers, backpacks when attending concerts/shows as storage facilities are not available at any of the venues and this may result in admission being delayed or in the worst case refused.

“The management are in contact with Police Scotland to ensure the necessary level of security at all venues.”