A weather warning for snow has been issued for much of Angus.

The yellow warning, issued by the Met Office, is valid from 10pm tonight (Monday, April 24) until 9am on Tuesday morning and covers most of the country, with Carnoustie and Monifieth appearing to avoid the warning.

The Met Office website says: “Hail, sleet and snow showers are expected to become frequent overnight and at first on Tuesday morning. Heavier snowfall is likely to affect higher level routes where 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate in places, whilst 1 to 2 cm is possible to lower levels. Some transport routes may be affected, with journeys requiring longer travel times.”

To keep updated, visit the met Office website: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings