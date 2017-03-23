Westminster: Angus MP’s thoughts with those affected

Angus MP Mike Weir has said his thoughts are with those affected by yesterday’s terror attack in London.

Mr Weir was at the Parliament at the time the attack took place. He said: “I was in the Houses of Commons debating chamber when news of the attack first broke.

“At that point, we were advised by the Speaker of the House to remain in the room as Westminster was placed on lockdown for several hours.

“This was a terrible incident and all my thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives and those who were injured.”

A minute’s silence was held in the House of Commons earlier this morning, at the start of today’s sitting for the casualties of yesterday’s attack.

PC Keith Palmer, a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Squad, was killed as he tried to stop the attacker, while two members of the public were also fatally injured.

The suspect, who was armed with two knives, injured around 29 people, seven critically, as he hit pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge before crashing at the railings in front of Parliament.

After making his way through the gate to the Palace of Westminster, he then stabbed PC Palmer before being shot dead by armed officers.