Letters to the editor

Appeal to trace long-lost friend

Sir, – My name is Richard (Dick) Decker. I was stationed at Edzell,1973–77.

I am looking to find an old Seabee friend. His name is Bill (William) Macha. We were diving buddies as well as being co-workers. I have tried Facebook with out luck. Any chance someone there may be able to help? I am presently living in New Zealand as a Navy retiree. Thanks, – Yours etc.,

Dick Decker, 2 Mackay Street, Wairoa, New Zealand, 4108

deckerdick@clear.net.nz

Making Montrose a brighter place

Sir, – What’s all this nonsense about the Yummy take-away’s front decoration being too loud (in Montrose High Street).

The town should be thankful that the premises are being used. Look how many shops in the High Street are closed, and with high business rates others are finding it difficult to carry on.

We are not in Victorian times, and we should have a bright and cheerful High Street.

If someone walks along the High Street in a colourful outfit, should they be turned away? Let’s get real. – Yours etc.,

Realist, (Name and address supplied)

Referendum

Abandon views for independence

Sir, – Last Monday Nicola Sturgeon told us at a momentous press conference that she is determined to put the Scottish people again through the mill of a referendum – despite warnings from senior SNP members.

While her speech was a polished and highly skilled piece of nationalist-populist rhetoric, her responses to the questions of the journalists were at least as interesting.

When she was asked how she will reconcile the wish for independence with those SNP supporters who had voted for Brexit, this is what she had to say: “I respect the views of people across Scotland, whether SNP supporters or otherwise, who took a different view from what I did on the question of EU membership. A million people in Scotland voted to leave and as a First Minister I have a duty to understand and to respond to that. So I respect those views. And clearly we are where we are because of that vote but as I said on more than one occasion today there is a bigger issue at stake and that is an issue of democratic principle who decides Scotland’s future whether on Europe or on any other issue and I believe that on that issue of democratic principle – whether an SNP supporter voted to remain or voted to leave – there will be strong support for Scotland exercising our choice to be in control of our own future.”

So, does Nicola Sturgeon genuinely respect the views of those who voted leave? Hardly, because she has based her case for independence entirely on EU membership.

In her last sentence she makes clear that she expects SNP supporters, who voted leave, to abandon their own views on Brussels and to accept EU membership for the sake of independence. I don’t call this respect, I call it ideological arm-twisting. – Yours, etc.,

Regina Erich, (DiplTrans IoL) (Address supplied)

Indyref2

Dragged out of UK against will

Sir, – Had our present predicament been all about democracy we would not be threatened by another vote on independence, however we Scots have known for a long time democracy is not for us.

However, I never believed the SNP would stoop so low as to insult and disrespect the electorate of Scotland by virtually saying their last vote was irrelevant and can be easily ignored and disregarded because the Nationalists did not like the result. In fact, a spokesperson for the SNP would not discount indyref3, if the next result was not what they want.

It is inconceivable that a government should treat the electorate in this way and hijack the votes of Scots who said remain in order to justify indyref2.

This week at Holyrood the Nationalists will instigate a vote on Notice 30 asking for a referendum, and the First Minister will instruct MSPs on how to vote, especially the Greens who have no mandate for a referendum and supporting the notice would be contrary to their own pre-election manifesto.

The First Minister does not represent the majority of Scots and it may indeed be questionable if a vote in Holyrood of the SNP supported by a party contradicting their manifesto,without a mandate from their supporters, is in fact a true reflection of a democratic majority.

The First Minister always maintained it was up to the Scots whether indyref2 or not and just now the Scots say emphatically NO.

If the illustrious lady is indeed determined to drag Scotland out of the United Kingdom against our will, can I suggest she does the honorable thing and resigns, calling an election in Scotland and facing the electorate honestly by stating her intentions to call another referendum and apply to join the E.E.C. as soon as Brexit is completed. Anyone shouting they represent a majority does not cut it, best put principles where the mouth is and prove the fact. – Yours, etc.,

Alan Bell, Roods, Kirriemuir

A novel idea

Appreciate the classics more

Sir, – Does anyone actually read books like Ragdoll, the whodunnit tale reviewed in this week’s paper, where the plot apparently involves “a body found with the mutilated parts of six victims sewn together like a puppet”?

Surely anyone who would want to read a story with such a revolting plot line must be in need of counselling – I’m not surprised the TV companies rejected it as screenplay. It does seem, though, to reflect a growing trend in gruesome detective stories, which rely on schlock horror to retain reader interest.

Yet, the master of detective fiction, Raymond Chandler, was able to combine sophisticated plots, vivid descriptions and psychological insights whilst avoiding the gruesome details obsessing today’s writers.

Forget Ragdoll – read instead Chandler’s The Long Goodbye and appreciate detective fiction at its very best! – Yours, etc.,

Dr Mary Brown, Freelance Education Consultant (Address supplied)

Independence

Referendum suggestion

Sir, – I’m sick of the squabbling as to whether or not Scottish people want another Independence referendum. Politicians have vested interests and pollsters are frequently wrong.

Let’s settle it once and for all (unless circumstances materially change) by holding a referendum to see if Scots want another Independence referendum. – Yours, etc.,

John Eoin Douglas (Address supplied)