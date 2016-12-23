Zero tolerance to festive season domestic abuse

Officers in Tayside would like to remind those living in the area that they should look out for neighbours, friends and family and report any incidents of domestic abuse to police or other support agencies.

Detective Inspector Mark Garrigan, Tayside Division said: “Domestic abuse happens all year round, often behind closed doors, and particularly at this time of year. We want to raise awareness by reminding everyone of this abhorrent crime and encourage our community to show zero tolerance for this type of behaviour.

“Our officers work very closely with agencies in Tayside to help support domestic abuse victims and to take every measure available to bring offenders before the courts. There is no hiding place.

“We would encourage anyone to report domestic abuse to Police Scotland either on 101 or in an emergency on 999. You can also report incidents anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”