Alan Trouten hails Brechin City's dogged spirit

Another game and another bad injury for Brechin City - but another three points as well.

Darren Dods' squad gets thinner every week but the players left standing - barely so, in some cases - are fighting for every cause on the park and they are reaping the rewards.

Alan Trouten scored on Saturday as City saw off League One promotion rivals Alloa Athletic 2-1 at the Indodrill Stadium, with Ewan Smith collapsing in agony after getting his studs caught on the artificial surface and twisting his knee.

Trouten hailed his teammates for their remarkable team spirit as they battled for a crucial victory away from home.

He said: "I never saw the penalty, I’d shot and heard Ally screaming so I claimed for it and we got it. We know how good Alloa are, they’re very good on the ball but they take chances. They leave two vs two at the back and we decided to sit in and counter them a lot which worked.

"We’ve had to dig deep as a small squad and lots of injuries. The boys coming in from loan have done very well for us.

"Conor McLennan is only 17 but he’s done excellently, and that’s the attitude you need.

"Guys come down here from the Premiership and don’t put in the effort but he’s come down with a great work ethic and he has a terrific football brain, it’s a pleasure to play with him.

"That’s six goals for the season so far but I should have a few more."