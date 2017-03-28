Andy Jackson’s late goal was karma says Brechin City boss Darren Dods

Brechin City boss Darren Dods was delighted to see a late goal go in his side’s favour for once.

Andy Jackson smashed a last gasp winner against East Fife on Saturday to give City a big boost in their play-off hopes.

Astonishingly that goal was Jackson’s ninth in 10 games with the star man hitting goalscoring form at the perfect time of the season.

And after conceding late on against Queen’s Park and Alloa Athletic in their previous games, City gaffer Dods was chuffed to see a change in the script.

He said: “It’s a brilliant result, especially after the last week.

“We lost goals in the 92nd minute against Alloa and in the 90th minute against Queen’s Park. People always see these things level out so maybe it did even out.

“We didn’t tire out after three hard games in a week.

“We hemmed them in and I don’t think Smith had a save in the second half. When the keeper’s somehow saved from Hill I thought oh no that’s our chance, but it’s a great strike from Andy Jackson.

“The players have a great attitude. They’ve been magnificent, it’s just been unlucky with those late goals.

“We’re back at home now and the sun’s shining so we’re looking forward to the final six games.”

Due to a lack of numbers, City officials haveregretfully decided to cancel the Spring Stroll and Fun Day event planned for this coming Sunday (April 2).

They would hope to revisit the Fun Day over the course of the summer months and would like to thank everyone who has expressed an interest in supporting this event.

Brechin face a tough task on the park this week when League One leaders Livingston visit Glebe Park but given City’s home record, Dods and co. will fancy their chances against the Lions.