Anything is possible for Brechin after raith win

Brechin City manager Darren Dods thinks that anything is possible for his team after their remarkable win against Raith Rovers at the weekend.

A dramatic game ended with Brechin winning the two-leg tie in sudden death when even penalties couldn’t separate the two teams.

The victory put City through to the play-off final against Alloa.

Agreeing that “anything is possible” for Brechin, he added: “We’ve got great team spirit that’s been there all season so we just need to keep that going and try to rest the legs up and then give it two final pushes against Alloa.

“When we went 2-1 up I thought we were going to see it out and hold them to bay but then to lose that goal 90th minute was a real sickener.

“But we somehow found some energy from somewhere for extra-time and even when we went 3-2 behind I think Raith thought they had maybe won it.”

But Brechin were not to be defeated as a free-kick from Liam Watt found the back of the net, drawing the game once again and setting affairs up for penalties.

Dods added: “What a time to score a free-kick. He caught it sweet.”

Goalkeeper hero Graeme Smith saved three penalties, setting things up nicely for Andy Jackson to net Brechin’s winning penalty.

Smith said: “I talked myself into it that I was going to save them.

“Alloa are a good side; they’re a passing side and they’ve caused us some problems in the past so we’ll maybe go into the game as underdogs, but that doesn’t bother us.

“People say you’ve got nothing to lose, but you’ve got loads to lose. You’ve got your pride to lose.”