Brechin announce emergency loan signing

Brechin City has welcomed a Heart of Midlothian player on emergency loan, in a bid to strengthen the squad.

Robbie Buchanan, a 20-year-old forward, has previously been out on loan last season to Cowdenbeath.

A statement on the club’s website said: “With injuries and suspensions depleting the squad Manager Darren Dods has moved to strengthen his selection options with the addition of Hearts forward Robbie Buchanan. The 20 year has made a number of first team appearances and was on loan to Cowdenbeath last season. Welcome Robbie and thanks to Hearts for agreeing to the loan.”

Hearts also shared the 20-year-old loan move on their website, adding that the youngster will be with Brechin until December 24.