Brechin City announce Sponsored Spring Stroll

Brechin City’s Management Committee has announced details of a brand new unique event and invitations are extended to families across the local area to join in the fun on an upcoming spring Sunday.

A series of interactive fun events are scheduled to take place at Glebe Park in conjunction with a Sponsored Spring Stroll around the Brechin Path Network.

This will allow for a joint fundraising initiative which will help Brechin City, who have in turn committed to make their by now customary donation to the club’s charity partner, Cancer Research UK.

A busy schedule of events kicks off with an access-all-areas tour of the stadium, including the dressing rooms, treatment room, kit room and boardroom.

With a selection of Brechin City players in attendance, children can then take part in a penalty competition, with the addition of a crossbar challenge for interested adults.

The Sponsored Spring Stroll will then take place, which will provide the fun blend of an observational quiz and an autograph hunt for City players strategically placed at a variety of locations on the 5-mile walk.

And the day doesn’t stop simply on the conclusion of the stroll back at Glebe Park, as there will then be a family quiz and raffle – before a chance to watch a family film in The 1983 Hospitality Lounge.

Speaking on behalf of the Management Committee, Vice-Chairman Martin Smith said, “The club really needs the support of the whole town, and this is an opportunity for a wide variety of people to have a fun day, whilst supporting Brechin City and our charity partner Cancer Research UK.

“The event is open to mums, dads, grandparents, aunties, uncles and family friends who can accompany the children.

“Even babies in pushchairs can participate – and the family dog would doubtless welcome a walk too.”

The Family Fun Day Event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 2, and sponsor forms (one per family group) can be uplifted from local schools, as well as at The Stables Lounge, News Plus and Ferguson Oliver and from Glebe Park on home match days.