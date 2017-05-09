Brechin City boss Darren Dods expects a difficult clash with Raith Rovers in play-off semi-final

Darren Dods was overjoyed as his Brechin City side confirmed a spot in the Championship Play-offs on Saturday.

City’s 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir was enough to clinch fourth for the Glebe Park outfit - and a semi-final clash with Raith Rovers.

It was a result that also condemned the Warriors to automatic relegation to League Two.

Dods said it was just rewards for Brechin to finish in the play-off places after being there for the majority of the season.

He said: “We’ve been up there most of the season. Yeah we’ve gone a bit shaky since Christmas but it was good to finish up there.

“We’re delighted to finish fourth and we’re excited to play Raith Rovers on Wednesday.

“After last season finishing well we wanted to see if we could push for the play-offs. We had a great start to the season and we were top three for the first half of the year.

“It got tight from about February when we had a bad run then it was obviously very tight for the last few games. But thankfully we’ve managed to get a few results together and finish fourth.”

John Hughes’ Rovers visit Glebe Park on Wednesday night for the first leg of the play-off semi-final, with Airdrieonians hosting Alloa Athletic in the other tie, and Dods is expecting a tough game despite Raith’s struggles this season.

Darren continued: “It’s going to be a tough one, they’re a full-time team. They were top of the league after three games and got to the play-offs last season, they’ve still got most of that team there.

“For one reason or another it’s just not clicked into gear for them and they’ve had a change of manager. They’ve got good players there. Hopefully we can take advantage of their struggles and give a good account of ourselves on Wednesday night.”

Alan Trouten will miss the play-offs altogether due to a groin injury sustained in the weekend’s draw at Ochilview while Ally Love is struggling to make Wednesday’s home tie with Rovers, though the club is hopeful he will make Saturday’s trip to Stark’s Park.