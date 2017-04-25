Brechin City ‘friend for free’ offer

Brechin City is offering season ticket holders to take a friend along to this Saturday’s home fixture against Albion Rovers for free.

The club announced their ‘Bring a Friend for Free’ earlier this week, with the offer allowing season tickets holders, on production of their season ticket, to take a friend to the match for free.

City are currently fourth in the league in the play-off position, but are level on points with three other clubs.

Speaking on the club’s website, Chairman Ken Ferguson said: “Our aim all season has been to secure a play-off place and, with two games to go in the regular season, we are well placed to achieve this goal. “Despite our league position, attendances have been disappointing and this, combined with a lack of local derbies, has had a significant effect on Club budgets.

“That said, we go into the last two games with everything still to play for, and I would ask all our loyal supporters to help us try and boost the crowd on Saturday to give us a home advantage.

“In an effort to reward our season ticket holders we will operate a ‘Bring a Friend for Free’ game.

“With the Player of the Year Award being presented at the full time whistle, and a Race Night being held in the 1983 Hospitality Lounge at night, we hope for a successful and enjoyable day at Glebe Park.

“Please try and support this initiative, and help us keep Brechin City to the fore of the Scottish part time football scene.”