Brechin City teen Connor McLennan hails dream debut

Goalscorer Connor McLennan was beaming after making a stunning senior football debut for Brechin City on Saturday.

The Aberdeen loanee, 17, signed for City on Friday on a one-month loan deal after impressing Darren Dods in an U20s game in mid-week.

Dods wasted no time in asking Aberdeen if he could acquire the teen’s services for a short period as the boss looks to negotiate an excruciating injury crisis at Glebe Park that got even worse at the weekend.

Graeme Smith, Darren McCormack and Ally Love were all taken off due to injuries but the remaining players rallied around and deservedly beat Stranraer 2-0, McLennan scoring a gorgeous second after Love had put Brechin in front.

For Connor - who’s not even old enough to legally drink his Man of the Match champagne - the debut was exactly what he had fantasised about and the dominant forward is already gasping for his next game.

He said: “You think about your first senior goal, you’re dreaming about scoring on your debut and wanting to fit in as best you can.

“Once it hit the back of the net I was just over the moon. There’s always nerves before a game and coming here, it’s going to be a brilliant, new experience. I can’t wait for the next game.

“I had a game against Hearts U20s in the week and the Brechin gaffer was at the game.

“He phoned after that asking to bring me here and as soon as I heard that I was really excited to get started.

“You wouldn’t have thought it was a team on bad form out there.

“It’s a talented group of players and they were all working so hard, a few boys were going down with cramp and things.

“There are more injuries but fair play, everyone worked so hard. You can take a hit from the injuries. You see the goalie go down and think oh no not another one. But he carried on and we all rallied.

“They’ve been very welcoming, it’s a great bunch of boys and obviously the goal helped.”