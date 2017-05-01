Brechin inch closer to securing play-off position

Brechin City are just one point away from clinching a play-off place following a victory over Albion Rovers at Glebe Park.

Skipper Paul McLean headed home the all important goal one minute into the second-half and the result means that City retain fourth position in League One on the same points total as third placed Airdriedonians – who are one place above by virtue of having scored more goals with both sides having an identical goal difference.

City will now travel to Ochilview on Saturday, needing to pick up just a single point against hosts Stenhousemuir to book that play-off spot.

City kept up the early pressure but they had a major let-off in the 12th minute when Paul Willis, with time to spare and space in the box, volleyed a shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy. Alan Trouten then had a close-range effort blocked by the visitors’ defence and in the 28th minute Theo Archibald made ground on the left before cutting inside and drilling in a drive which was deflected for a corner by Willie Dyer.

The last chance of the half however fell City’s way with just a minute remaining when Ally Love glanced a header from a Ford cross just past the post.

City started the second-half just they begun the first – taking the game to their opponents and they got their reward within the first minute when skipper McLean rose above the visitors’ defence to power home a Love corner.

In the 56th minute Paddy O’Neil, who hitherto had very little to do, came to his side’s rescue when he dived low to his right to palm away a Ross Davidson pile-driver.

Play the swung from end to end with Andy Jackson firing a drive just over the bar with ten minutes remaining and former City defender Mick Dunlop rifling in a similar effort which went just too high with two minutes remaining on the clock. Jackson, who deservedly collected the City ‘player of the match’ showed his worth deep into injury-time when he cleared an Archibald drive off the line.