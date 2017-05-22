Brechin manager dods aged 10 years on sidelines

Darren Dods feels like he’s aged 10 years as Brechin City were promoted to the Scottish Championship.

Brechin were promoted to the Scottish Championship after beating Alloa, but it needed to go all the way to penalties.

He said: “We thought before the game that with Alloa’s front line it would be hard to keep a clean sheet. We thought we’ll need a goal and we created a couple of great chances early on and then James Dale scored.

“It was meant to be his last game for us but hopefully we can convince him to stay – he’s supposed to go back down south for work commitments.

“I’ve never seen him score and what a time to score.

“At 1-0 up we just thought ‘yes keep it tight for the next five minutes’ but they got the penalty and scored and two minutes later scored again and we’re level in the tie.

“But we battled back and get the goal and think ‘yes this is it’ and they score again.

“We felt ‘right we’ve given goals away’ so we’ll just see it out now and they go straight up the park score again.

“All credit to Alloa, they created chances; they pushed us back and really went for it and we had to battle. We had to dig and managed to see it to penalties.

“It was advantage us, and then advantage them – I think I’ve aged 10 years on the sidelines. It was one extreme to the other – the highs and the lows.

“Nobody fancied us against Raith and we managed to upset them there and then the same against Allow, we caused an upset. We’re delighted to be going up.”

Dods is looking forward to bringing the team to the Championship, but admits it is a step up. “We’ve got to be up to the challenge,” he said. “It’ll obviously be very difficult but we’ll go up there and enjoy it.”