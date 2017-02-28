Darren Dods believes change in fortune is right around corner for Brechin City

Darren Dods believes his Brechin City side aren’t far away from turning around their poor run of form.

City played very well at Stranraer on Saturday and were unfortunate to go down 2-0 to a resurgent Blues outfit.

The visitors’ luck just wasn’t in though and that conspired with bad finishing to condemn Brechin to their fifth defeat in their last six outings.

But Dods felt he saw enough about his team’s play to feel confident that a return to good results is right around the corner.

The boss said: “Things are just not breaking for us at the moment and key decisions went against us which seems to happen when things aren’t going your way.

“Belford makes a great save at 1-0 where it looked like Jacko was going to put it into an empty net.

“If we keep playing like that and creating chances then things will turn round and we will get results.

“With lots of home matches coming up we need to keep working and I’m sure these will come.

“We’re on a poor run at the moment but we’re in a better position than last season and we finished last season strongly, so we’ve get the experience in the dressing room and games in hand which we need to take advantage of and bounce back, starting on Tuesday night.”

City are in action tonight (Tuesday) at home to Queen’s Park in a rearranged League One fixture.

The Spiders are two points and one place ahead of Brechin in the table so a home victory this evening would be perfect to allow City to move back towards those all-important play-off positions.

Brechin then host Alloa Athletic on Saturday.