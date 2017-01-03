Darren Dods eager to bolster ranks of injury-battered Brechin City squad

Darren Dods is eager to add some bodies to his squad as Brechin City continue to operate with a skeletal pool of players due to injury.

City were beaten 1-0 by Peterhead on Monday thanks to a goal from club legend Rory McAllister, with the side missing a chance to jump above Airdrieonians and into second.

Dods said that he might be able to welcome Chris O’Neil and Darren McCormack back to the fold next week against Albion Rovers, but Ewan Smith is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The gaffer said: “Finn had the cold but he did very well to play 45, Ally’s not trained all week with the cold as well. That’s just where we are right now, we’ve not got the bodies and the 40-year-old manager’s on the bench. It’s just where we are now.

“We’d won the previous two games but lost Darren McCormack, probably Ewan Smith for the rest of the season. We need to get one or two back, hopefully McCormack and Chris O’Neil might be back for next week.

“But we’ll need to bring in one or two because we’re down to the bare bones.

“There wasn’t that many chances in the game. With the way the pitch is, it doesn’t suit the likes of Trouten and Love but it’s one of those things.

“We just have to dust ourselves down again and get ready for next week. The attitude has been superb and you just wish we had something else so we could change it when the guys tire.

“Hopefully we can get a couple in, we’re speaking to managers but they have to wait for things to happen before someone can move on.”