Darren Dods gutted after Brechin City thrashing

Darren Dods was gutted after his Brechin City side were thrashed 6-1 by Alloa Athletic.

Goalkeeper Graeme Smith was sent off when the visitors were 3-1 down but the Wasps were on top throughout the game.

Andy Jackson had given Brechin an early lead against the run of play yet Alloa were not to be denied as they confirmed second spot in League One - and pushed City out of the play-off places.

Darren said: “We got the goal on the break, I thought that would settle us down but to be fair to Alloa they’ve come right back at us. Chris O’Neill went off so we put Darren McCormack on and changed the shape.

“We’ve given away a penalty and got the goalie sent off, we’re down to 10 men and Alloa aren’t a team you want to play with 10 men, 4-1 down away from home.

“From then it’s damage limitation. They’ve taken their goals well, the free kick is a great strike.

“I didn’t see the penalty. The ref says it’s violent conduct. I don’t know what’s happened, whether he’s pushed him or whatever.

“For experienced players to get wound up like that, for me he should walk away but in the heat of the moment it’s sometimes hard to do that. It’s violent conduct so it’s a two-game ban.

“We have to put this to the back of our mind. The results the last six weeks or so have been decent for us. Everything that could’ve went wrong out there did go wrong.

“Playing the last half hour 4-1 down with 10 men is a tough task. We’ll see who’s fit for this week, train hard Tuesday and Thursday then give it a right good go on Saturday.”

City host Stranraer this weekend and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.