Darren Dods hopes Brechin City continue their excellent run at Glebe Park

Darren Dods said Saturday’s point against Queen’s Park could prove to be vital for Brechin City before the end of the season.

City had led through Andy Jackson at Hampden Park before Ryan McGeever’s late header ensured the points were shared.

And while Dods was gutted to see his team fail to hang onto that 1-0 lead, he admitted that the draw was fair after a game in which the Spiders put Brechin under a lot of pressure.

Dods said: “Queen’s Park are a good team with a good home record, they’re an aerial threat and Ryan McGeever popped up like that. They put us under a lot of pressure with a lot of corners and crosses.

“Not a great amount of teams have won here, it’s not easy to do. The facilities are great but with the atmosphere and the time the ball takes, it’s tough to put any pressure on teams.

“It’s a strange place to play when there’s 250 fans here and two ball boys.

“We’ve got five of the last eight at home so we’ll look forward to being back in Brechin on Tuesday. It definitely hurts to lose a goal late on, especially as a defender myself.

“I’d say the draw was probably a fair result.

“They had a lot of the ball but we dealt with them and threatened their goalie a few times as well.

“As I said it’s a difficult place to come but it’s frustrating not to see out the lead with three minutes to go. I think it could be an important point.

“You want to pick up any points away from home but we’ve got a lot of games from home and we’re picking up there, so I think home form can be vital for us.”

City host Alloa Athletic tonight (Tuesday) before welcoming East Fife to Glebe Park on Saturday.