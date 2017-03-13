Darren Dods is overjoyed as Brechin City make it two wins in a row

Brechin City fans will be feeling a lot happier than they were just two weeks ago after the Glebe Park men made it two wins in a row.

Andy Jackson scored for the fourth time in five games - making it 11 for the season - as City took a deserved victory at Peterhead on Saturday.

Darren Dods had stressed that the Blue Toon still posed a serious goal threat despite the absence of star man Rory McAllister due to suspension but the hosts proved toothless in attack, with Brechin more than worthy of their second victory in a row following their 3-1 win over Queen’s Park.

The City gaffer was pleased to see his team collect another three points, as well as the first clean sheet in quite some time.

He said: “That’s back to back wins now after we went through a sticky spell and our first clean sheet for a while which is always pleasing.

“We had a couple of chances late on to tie up the game as Peterhead were always still in it.

“We restricted them to a few chances and it took us a while to get into the game in the first half but we played some nice stuff in the second half.

“We have a few home games coming up and we need to take full advantage of them as we are still in with a great chance of a play off place.”

City will host Airdrieonians this evening (Tuesday) in a rescheduled League One fixture.

The Diamonds are a point and a place above fifth-placed Brechin so a win for the Glebe Park men could prove crucial at this stage of the season.

Brechin visit the Spiders on Saturday before they host Alloa Athletic the following Tuesday evening in another reschuled fixture.

Their busy fortnight concludes at home to East Fife.