Darren Dods: my Brechin City players are masters of their own fate

Darren Dods was over the moon to see his Brechin City side move back into the top four in League One.

City played out a dull stalemate with Stranraer on Saturday but the point was enough to return them to the promotion play-off spots that they’ve occupied for most of the season.

And with just two games of the campaign remaining, Dods knows that his players have their fates in their own hands.

He said: “It’s a positive because results went for us. We knew it was going to be difficult because Stranraer are on a real good run.

“We’re hit by injuries and suspensions but I thought that the 11 that started were excellent.

“I think the teams cancelled each other out and I think it’s been like that against them. There hasn’t been much between the teams all season.

“You look at Stranraer’s form and they’re not losing too many goals, they’re a very solid unit. They’ve got some size at corners and I think this is the smallest team I’ve put out, 5 foot 6 looks tall out there.”

Albion Rovers visit Glebe Park this weekend and City will be hopeful of taking maximum points from the clash with Darren Young’s side, with fellow promotion chasers East Fife and Airdrieonians playing one another at Bayview Stadium.

Dods added: “We’ve got one game here next week then we’re at Stenhousemuir for the last day of the season. It’s going to be very tight.

“It’s back in our hands, we’re back in the top four and we know that if we win our two games we’ll be in there. I think East Fife play Airdrie and Airdrie play Queen’s Park so everybody is playing everybody else. “If you can pick up points you’ll have a good chance.”