Darren Dods: My Brechin City players will learn from Albion Rovers disappointment

A second successive defeat saw Brechin City slip to fourth in the League One table as Alloa Athletic came from behind to beat Stranraer.

City were on top in the first half but couldn’t create any obvious chances and they were punished for that when Darren Young’s side took a deserved lead in the second period.

Liam Watt made his second debut for the club after signing with Brechin following his release from league leaders Livingston and he will be a welcome addition to the injury-ravaged squad.

Dods was gutted to see an excellent first 45 minutes count for nothing but added that he will ensure his players learn from that disappointment.

He said: “Our first half was the best we’ve been for a few weeks.

“We moved the ball around well but you have got to make your pressure count and we didn’t do that.

“They came back into it in the second half and we’ve maybe lost our way a wee bit.

“It was disappointing to lose a goal from a set-piece. We did look susceptible to a ball in the box from a wide free-kick.

“Albion Rovers are a good team. Once they get a goal in front, they are so hard to break down and don’t lose many goals.

“I would have liked to have put them under more pressure after the goal. I thought we had enough quality on the pitch to get something out of the game.

“Things just didn’t seem to happen for one reason or another and we will have to learn from this and get back to training to fix it.”

“Hopefully it is a short-term comeback for me after coming off the bench. The injuries haven’t helped us. We will just have to wait and see.”