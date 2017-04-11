Darren Dods perplexed at Brechin City possession woes

Brechin City manager Darren Dods said it was unlike his side to surrender possession so easily after defeat to Airdrieonians at the Excelsior Stadium.

City were penalised when Ally Love lost the ball at the edge of his own box mid-way through the first half, and again when James Dale gave it away shortly after half-time.

Airdie’s other goal came minutes after the first via a counter-attack.

“We gave it away in cheap areas, it’s not been like us,” said Dods. “The last six weeks we’ve been excellent.

“Okay, Livingston beat us last week but the last six weeks [besides that] have been excellent. We kept the ball well in areas and we moved it sharper.

“I don’t know if it was the surface, or what it was. It just wasn’t like us.”

Looking ahead to the run-in Dods targeted the two home fixtures as crucial in their fight to claim a play-off berth, which remains in their hands despite the defeat.

Victories for Queens Park and Albion Rovers mean that just four points now separates Airdrie in third – who sit one point ahead of Brechin – and Albion in seventh.

“We know we need to pick up points, I think we probably need three [wins] out of four, depending on how results go,” said Dods.

“Everybody has got to play each other. So if you get three points it’s a big boost and you’re getting further away from a team round about you.”