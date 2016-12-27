Darren Dods praises Brechin City for dogged win over Alloa Athletic

Darren Dods was overjoyed to see his Brechin City side get their revenge over promotion rivals Alloa Athletic.

Injury-ravaged City played a superb counter-attacking game to squash the Wasps 2-1 at the Indodrill Stadium and strengthen their grip on third place in League One.

Ewan Smith was the latest player to fall foul of Brechin’s injury curse though as the defender fell to the floor in a heap after catching his boot in the battered plastic surface; Dods later revealed that Smith’s injury looks like a very serious bit of damage to his knee.

Dods said: “It’s a great three points. We’ve had to sit deeper in the second half but it’s a great win to get, especially with them beating us earlier in the season and to add to our three points from last week.

“We had a sticky spell of three or four weeks but we’ve finished the quarter well.

“I think we sat very compact and kept Alloa in front of us. We knew Greig Spence is a massive threat with his goals and we kept him in front of us. We set up on the break quite well and we did it well.

“We could’ve done better but we got forward well. The second goal is unfortunate for Alloa, maybe when things weren’t going for us we don’t score there but those things balance out over the season.

“I thought he’d maybe got there for the penalty, it’s one of those incidents and they even out for you - we’ve had a dubious decision against us at Airdrie.

“Smith’s had a bad knee injury, he got his boot stuck in the turf and it’s every game we’re losing a player now. I’ll need to keep myself fit because I might end up playing.

“Peterhead at home to start the New Year. It’s a new quarter and we’ve struggled a bit this quarter, but we’ll see how we get on.

“Back-to-back wins is the first time this quarter so we want to push on from now. It’s a very tight league up there and teams are jumping up and over one another.”