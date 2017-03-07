Darren Dods: We know all about Peterhead’s firepower

Darren Dods admitted his Brechin City side were desperate to play Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

City were on the back of a fantastic win over Queen’s Park in mid-week but heavy rain left the Glebe Park surface unplayable for the visit of the Wasps.

It was yet another postponement that has left Dods and City crying out for a home fixture, with their win over the Spiders their only home game in several weeks.

The gaffer said: “After winning on Tuesday we’d wanted that game on, we were desperate with it being at home as well. Obviously the weather was too much.

“I think it’s happened that way all season, the worst weather of the week is coming on a Friday and a Saturday which puts the games off.

“It’s very frustrating after getting the win over Queen’s Park because with the momentum and confidence, we were all desperate for that game to come.

“We want the games on so we can get them played. Obviously you want them on a Saturday rather than a Tuesday, and with part-time football you’ve got boys finishing their work at 5pm and coming from Glasgow or Edinburgh. By the time they get here they’re about 40 minutes before kick-off.

“The likes of Airdrie and Livingston go for pre-match in the mid-week because they’re full-time and they can do that. It makes a difference. We’ve dealt with it before and we’ll deal with it again.

“It’s been good weather this week so hopefully that stays the same and we get these games played.

“We played well at Stranraer then beat Queen’s Park, plus we had boys coming back from injuries and things so we were really looking forward to the next game. We trained anyway to keep them ticking over but we just want games.”

This Saturday sees Brechin head north to face Peterhead who possess a serious goal threat according to the City boss, despite their recent poor form and the absence of talisman Rory McAllister.

Darren added: “Peterhead finished high up the league last season and got to the Petrofac Cup final and they’ve got some great players. Rory’s suspended but he’s scored eight in eight games and there’s a lot of guys with full-time, top flight experience.

“It wouldn’t surprise you to see them go and win four or five in a row with the players they have. Rory is 20+ goals a season and then there’s Grant Anderson, Nicky Riley, Simon Ferry, Leighton McIntosh and so on. There’s a real goal threat all over the park.”