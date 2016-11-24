Dods accepts postponement call ahead of Ayr United cup clash

You won’t see anybody at Brechin City wanting to replicate many things from last season anytime soon, not from before April at least.

But manager Darren Dods hopes his side can repeat their good run of fortune when it comes to fixture postponements as the City boys saw just one game called off due to bad weather.

That figure has already been equalled after Saturday’s visit of Ayr United fell foul of a frozen pitch and Dods is looking for their rub of the green to continue.

He said: “I think the call-off was the right call. It was -3 and -4 on Friday night in Brechin and the pitch was still pretty frozen on Saturday. We were possibly playing it on Tuesday night but the park was even colder on Sunday night.

“Hopefully it’ll be on this weekend, the park has thawed out a bit.

“These things happen and we only had one game called off last season, so hopefully it’s the same this year.

“It’s not too bad missing the game, we’ve still got to play Livi and Airdrie a few more times. Airdrie on a great run, they’ve won their last five so that’s 15 points.

“We’ve still got a game in hand on them and Alloa but I think it shows the full-time teams are just starting to show their advantage. If you win three in a row you can go right up there and vice versa if you lose three.”

This weekend sees Ayr United visit Glebe Park in Scottish Cup action.

Darren continued:

“You’re always hoping for a home tie in the Scottish Cup. If it’s going to be a team from the Championship we’d have preferred maybe someone we haven’t played in a while, or someone from the league below, because we played Ayr United five times last year.”