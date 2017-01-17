Dods set to welcome several players back to Brechin City squad after injury hell

Darren Dods was gutted to see Saturday’s scheduled clash with Queen’s Park called off due to a frozen pitch.

But the Brechin City manager is pleased to report that he is set to welcome back a number of players from injury in the next week or two.

City will face East Super League leaders Kelty Hearts this week in a friendly scheduled before Saturday’s postponement, as Dods sought to get his players some game-time with the upcoming Scottish Cup fourth round giving Brechin another empty weekend.

And that friendly with Kelty will offer a number of players crucial playing time as City hope to put their injury hell behind them.

Darren said: “It would’ve been good to get the game on because with the Scottish Cup this weekend, we’re going a long time without a fixture. But we’re playing Kelty Hearts in a friendly this week which was organised anyway because of the free week.

“That will keep the boys ticking over. Ideally we’d have had the game on on Saturday but it’s just not ideal, the supporters came and helped put covers down but it was just too cold.

“Chris O’Neill is back so it’ll be great to give him some minutes. James Dale has had his scan back, his knee is healed so he’s back running but it’s just a bit early for him. Andy Jackson is back running as well but it’s early for Andy too.

“Elliot Ford and Paul McLean will get some minutes though, same with Liam Watt who hasn’t played too much lately, and Darren McCormack as well.

“The big disappointment is Ewan Smith, he’s got a tear in his medial ligament and in his cartilage so he’s out for seven to eight months and needs an operation.

“He went in for a tackle at Alloa and his studs got caught. It’s gutting because he’s been probably our most consistent player.

“James and Andy will hopefully be back for the Livingston game on the 28th. Connor has gone back to Aberdeen, we’d wanted to extend it but they’ve wanted him back. Another frustrating aspect of the call-off was that it would’ve been another game for Connor. We’re delighted with what he contributed.

“We’re probably not looking to add anyone. With James and Andy coming back, and Liam coming in, we’re up to 19 players.

“We’ll only look to add if someone got injured or wanted to leave but at the moment, we’re happy with the players we’ve got.”