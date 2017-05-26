Dougie Hill “exhausted” after City play off victory

Dougie Hill described himself as “exhausted” after 120 minutes of football following Brechin City’s promotion play-off victory against Alloa Athletic.

Talking after the match, he said: “It was probably the best match that anyone could ever watch on BBC Alba.

“For a neutral it must of been a good game to watch. I’m not saying there was brilliant football on show, but it was exciting anyway.

“We had to go for it, we couldn’t go out and defend the lead: I think they’ve scored in every home game so we knew they’d score with the forward players they’ve got. To hang on to a one-goal lead would have been suicide.

“We came here and hoped to get an early goal, which we got, but then we let them off the hook so many times. We went ahead three times and they scored within, well one of them must of been within 30 seconds.

“Then in the penalties we went ahead again and we let them off again and then I was watching James Dale go up and I was thinking I can’t watch this. I turned the other way and I saw some Brechin fans jumping up when we scored and that was it.

“It’s surreal because seven weeks ago we weren’t even in the play-offs. We’d been hit by a serious injury crisis. No doubt if we had our strongest team available all season we would have been closer to Alloa. Not saying we would have been ahead of them as they’re a good team, but we would have been closer anyway.

“We knew it was going to be tight. We knew coming here with a goal advantage wouldn’t make a difference and we would have to go for it regardless and that’s what we done.”