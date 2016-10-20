Dougie Hill: Fabulous Alloa are top side - but so are Brechin City

Former Alloa Athletic defender Dougie Hill admitted that the League One-leading Waspies are an excellent side.

But the experienced centre half said his current club Brechin City are just as good as the Indodrill Stadium outfit.

Dougie was speaking after City were narrowly beaten 1-0 by his former club at Glebe Park on Saturday and Hill reckons a draw would have probably been a fairer result.

He also added that Brechin were denied a certain penalty kick for a handball which would have changed the game’s outcome completely.

Hill said: “It was a hard game. We were on the backseat for a lot of it, especially in the first half.

“Second half was much better and in the end we’ve probably had the best two chances. It’s frustrating but we just have to go again.

“One of the penalties is a stonewaller. You can see it. It’s not an intentional handball but the hand shouldn’t be there. I think Jackson’s was a bit theatrical but there’s contact.

“He gave a foul against me earlier for running past someone, if it’s a foul there it’s a foul in the box.

“If we’d won we’d have gone six points ahead. But there was nothing in the game, if we’d gotten the draw it wouldn’t have been a bad reflection. I left Alloa on good terms, it’s a bunch of great guys and it’s good to see them.

“They’ve got some fabulous players. Jason Marr, Iain Flannigan are excellent. Graeme Holmes is fantastic but didn’t play, and Greig Spence is phenomenal.

“They’ll be right up there this season but so will we, and so will Livi.

“Stenny are down at the bottom of the table and that’s never easy to play against, it’ll be a battle as always.”