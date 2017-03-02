Home is where the heart is for Brechin City boss Darren Dods

Brechin City gaffer Darren Dods was overjoyed to see his side pick up three crucial points at home to Queen's Park on Tuesday.

City had gone a goal down to the Spiders but rallied back to win 3-1, with striker Andy Jackson playing a starring role in the victory.

Dods said the victory had been coming for his players who have suffered from a combination of poor form and a lot of travelling, due to a series of postponed home games.

Darren said: "It’s a great three points. We created a lot of chances and I’m thrilled for Andy Jackson. He was unlucky with the one that came off the line and he created a lot for us. He was a handful all night and they struggled to cope with him.

"We continued in the same vein as Saturday. It was disappointing to come back from Stranraer, a long journey home, with nothing to show for it. It was a lot of hard work on a tough pitch."

A return to Glebe Park clearly proved fruitful for promotion-chasing Brechin and Dods is excited by the prospect of six home games from the 11 fixtures left this season.

He continued: "Queen’s Park were very fresh so that was going to be difficult. I think that’s our first home game in eight weeks which was difficult, and I think as many as seven of the next 11 are here so that’s been very hard for us not having home games because of call-offs.

"Everything has been away with lots of travelling. We’re back home now where we all like it. It’s been difficult with all the travelling, especially when you’re not doing well with results. In this league the teams that do well, they always have good home records.

"We’ve got Alloa at home this Saturday and it’ll be a difficult game for us. They’ve got a good result against East Fife and they’re on the up. It’s at home so we’ve got confidence behind us so we just need to go again.

"Having so many home games could help us and we’re looking forward to a run of home games. The spring weather is coming so that’ll help the pitch."